Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Cut by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nordstrom by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.