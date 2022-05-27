Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Issued By Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TSE:CF opened at C$10.25 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.