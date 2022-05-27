Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Issued By Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
