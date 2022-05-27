Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.48 on Friday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

