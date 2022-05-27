QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.17) to GBX 361 ($4.54) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 355 ($4.47) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

