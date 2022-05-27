Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUILF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 198.33 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.79)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.78.

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.