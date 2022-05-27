R. Lane Riggs Sells 17,767 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VLO traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. 4,516,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,020. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

