Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

RL traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

