Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Shares of RMYHY remained flat at $$13.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Ramsay Health Care (Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

