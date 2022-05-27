Randall J. Weisenburger Buys 100,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 878,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,222,410. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

