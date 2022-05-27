Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CFO Sells $1,796,850.00 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

