Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Sells $408,375.00 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

