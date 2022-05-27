Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.