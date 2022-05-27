Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Buys $125,568.00 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,816,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 69,516 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $287,101.08.

NASDAQ:RPID traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 103,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $206.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 296.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

