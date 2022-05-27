RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,655.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,236,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,449.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 254,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.