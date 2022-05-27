RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,655.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,236,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,449.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00.
Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 254,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $43.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.