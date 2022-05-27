Rattler Midstream LP Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $16.46 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

