RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 193,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,354. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.07.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,267.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.