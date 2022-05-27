Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($54.11) to GBX 3,900 ($49.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($54.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($52.85) to GBX 4,400 ($55.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($46.56) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($39.64) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($52.85) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($47.82) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($51.59) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAL opened at GBX 3,825 ($48.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,737.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.83. The company has a market capitalization of £51.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($49.31), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,013,098.02).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

