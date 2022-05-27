Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atmos Energy (ATO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) recently:

5/27/2022 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00.

4/29/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $131.00.

4/26/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

