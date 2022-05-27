Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):
- 5/19/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.90 ($7.34) to €6.00 ($6.38).
- 5/12/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 5/10/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.40 ($6.81) to €6.90 ($7.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81).
- 5/9/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 4/19/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 4/13/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 4/5/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 3/31/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
