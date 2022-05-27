Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GTY Technology (GTYH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GTY Technology (NASDAQ: GTYH):

5/25/2022 – GTY Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/17/2022 – GTY Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/13/2022 – GTY Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/9/2022 – GTY Technology was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – GTY Technology was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2022 – GTY Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

NASDAQ GTYH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.91. 37,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.41.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

