Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00.

5/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00.

5/6/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

4/19/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

4/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

