Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/20/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €35.50 ($37.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/17/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/11/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/10/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.20 ($25.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/4/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €22.80 ($24.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/26/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.70 ($36.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/26/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/20/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.75 ($26.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.14 and its 200 day moving average is €26.89. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

