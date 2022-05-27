Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) in the last few weeks:
- 5/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €67.00 ($71.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70).
- 4/21/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60).
- 4/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($74.47) to €75.00 ($79.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE BUD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
