Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €67.00 ($71.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70).

4/21/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60).

4/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($74.47) to €75.00 ($79.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

