Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – ArcelorMittal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on reducing costs. It is implementing a $1-billion fixed cost reduction program that is expected to lend support to its bottom line. Footprint optimization should also aid in improving cost optimization. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. It also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to return value to shareholders. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It is also focused on shifting to high-added value products, including automotive steel line. The new generation of advanced high strength steels (AHSS) allow the company to meet customer requirements through a strong technical and product portfolio.”

5/9/2022 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13).

4/28/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($45.74) to €48.00 ($51.06).

4/14/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($48.94) to €48.00 ($51.06).

3/31/2022 – ArcelorMittal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

Get ArcelorMittal SA alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.