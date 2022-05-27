Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS: ASHTY):

5/18/2022 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04).

5/12/2022 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/11/2022 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/10/2022 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/10/2022 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76).

4/13/2022 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,230 ($65.81) to GBX 4,770 ($60.02).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group plc has a 12 month low of $184.12 and a 12 month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

