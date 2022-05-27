Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ball (BLL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ball (NYSE: BLL) recently:

5/22/2022 – Ball is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $91.00.

5/9/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $80.00.

5/6/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/18/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $98.00.

4/8/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising global demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. To capitalize on this demand and to drive long-term growth, the company has been investing in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive Ball Corp's results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

4/8/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $96.00.

3/31/2022 – Ball is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ball by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

