Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jamf (BATS: JAMF) recently:

5/11/2022 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $41.00.

5/11/2022 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $31.00.

5/11/2022 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $34.00.

5/11/2022 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $26.00.

5/11/2022 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $39.00.

5/9/2022 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00.

JAMF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Get Jamf Holding Corp alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.