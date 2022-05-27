Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $85.00.

5/25/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.50 to $78.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $90.00.

5/17/2022 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

5/10/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $83.00.

5/6/2022 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/4/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00.

4/8/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 201.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

