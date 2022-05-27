Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schaeffler (SHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schaeffler (FRA: SHA):

5/17/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.20 ($7.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/16/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($7.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/11/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/10/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.20 ($7.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.30 ($6.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/20/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.20 ($7.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/7/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.40 ($6.81) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shares of SHA traded up €0.25 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €5.84 ($6.21). 453,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.42.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

