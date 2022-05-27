Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

5/24/2022 – Boeing was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $193.00 to $192.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $193.00 to $192.00.

5/17/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $150.00.

5/6/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Boeing was given a new $263.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $220.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $243.00 to $193.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $190.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $243.00 to $193.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $214.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $306.00 to $245.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $216.00.

4/22/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/13/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $127.73 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

