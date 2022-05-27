Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

5/26/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/21/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/18/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/12/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

4/1/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/31/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comerica stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,093,000 after buying an additional 122,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Comerica by 10.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after buying an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Comerica by 96.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 91,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

