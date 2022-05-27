Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ING Groep (ING)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) recently:

5/24/2022 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

5/19/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77).

5/10/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64).

5/9/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83).

4/13/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.00 ($13.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €14.40 ($15.32) to €15.30 ($16.28).

3/31/2022 – ING Groep is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 123,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

