Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/19/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/11/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/6/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.65) price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.65) price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.78) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.73) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.78) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 64 ($0.81).
- 3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 44 ($0.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 45 ($0.57).
- 3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.16 ($0.57) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.98. The stock has a market cap of £31.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.
In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total value of £202,046 ($254,241.85). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($170,548.43).
