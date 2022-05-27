Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wipro (WIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wipro (NYSE: WIT):

5/25/2022 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/19/2022 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/14/2022 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

5/13/2022 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2022 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

5/5/2022 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

4/15/2022 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

4/11/2022 – Wipro is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Wipro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

3/31/2022 – Wipro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

3/31/2022 – Wipro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

