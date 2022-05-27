Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Update

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the April 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 965.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCPUF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Recipe Unlimited has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCPUF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.