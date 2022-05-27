Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.