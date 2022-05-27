Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 120.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 128.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

