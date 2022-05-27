Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Cut to Sell at B. Riley

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.
Shares of NASDAQ RDBX traded up 0.40 on Friday, reaching 7.95. 155,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,744. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of 3.68 and a 200 day moving average of 5.54.
About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.