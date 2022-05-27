Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Cut to Sell at B. Riley

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX traded up 0.40 on Friday, reaching 7.95. 155,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,744. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of 3.68 and a 200 day moving average of 5.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

