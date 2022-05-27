Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers by 12.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

