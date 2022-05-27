Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.4 days.

Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $$2.98 during midday trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

