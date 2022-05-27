Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $692.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

