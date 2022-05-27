Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 26th (CNVY, CPCAY, CRZBY, CSR, ESLOY, ESQ, EVBN, EVC, EYEN, EYPT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 26th:

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

