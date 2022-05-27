Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $31.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $29.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,028.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,039.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,977.43.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.