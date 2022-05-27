Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.10.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$51,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at C$6,352,333.20. Also, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,027 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

