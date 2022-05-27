Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citi Trends, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Citi Trends’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

CTRN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Citi Trends stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

