Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

