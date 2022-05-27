Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

