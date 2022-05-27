Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 27th (ACU, AFI, AIRT, ALLR, AZPN, BIOC, FTEK, IO, LAWS, RGTI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 27th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

