Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

MIDD stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Middleby has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average is $174.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 114,492 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

