Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (AEO, ALA, AQN, AVDL, AVGO, AXLA, BE, BRZE, BUD, BURL)

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley to $22.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $13.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. to $658.00.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $7.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. to $19.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $209.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $215.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $207.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $100.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.50 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein to $207.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $185.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. to $178.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $46.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $18.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $60.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $4.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $20.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $111.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $90.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $40.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $315.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$148.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.50 to C$134.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $325.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $13.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $171.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $138.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $200.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $190.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush to $200.00.

