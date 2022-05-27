Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 27th (AEO, ALA, AQN, AVDL, AVGO, AXLA, BE, BRZE, BUD, BURL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 27th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley to $22.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $13.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. to $658.00.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its price target reduced by Wedbush to $7.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. to $19.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $209.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $215.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $207.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $100.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.50 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein to $207.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $185.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. to $178.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $46.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $18.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $60.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $4.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $20.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $111.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $90.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $40.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $315.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$148.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.50 to C$134.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $325.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $13.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $171.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $138.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $200.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $190.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush to $200.00.

