Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently:

5/26/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $57.00.

5/17/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00.

5/9/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

4/21/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BAM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 1,482,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,221. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,225,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,350,000 after acquiring an additional 258,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

